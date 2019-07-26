Colts' Deon Cain: Returns to full practice
Cain (knee) fully participated in practice Thursday and even got time at kick returner, ESPN 1070 am Indianapolis reports.
Cain's return from an ACL tear he suffered last August continues to advance faster than anticipated. Cain did more on the first day of camp than was expected as the Colts must feel confident in his health if he's being given reps in the return game. Last spring, GM Chris Ballard even suggested that Cain may not be his usual self until midway through the 2019 campaign. He's a player to watch in Colts camp as he could be a viable contender for a role in the offense even amid a deep receiving corps if he's fully healthy.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Camp News: Shepard out with thumb injury
Sterling Shepard fractured his thumb on the first day of practice for the Giants. Chris Towers...
-
Who to draft in every slot in PPR
How should you start your draft? We've got you covered with a team-building strategy from slots...
-
Picking No. 1 in PPR
Drafting Saquon Barkley at No. 1 overall in PPR is easy. But Jamey Eisenberg shows you what...
-
Picking No. 2 in PPR
The first round is easy if you're picking second. It's the decisions in Rounds 2 and 3 that...
-
Picking No. 3 in PPR
The No. 3 pick offers the security of knowing you'll get a stud running back, but it's not...
-
Picking No. 4 in PPR
Picking fourth is an enviable spot in 2019, as you can sit back and nab whichever elite running...