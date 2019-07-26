Cain (knee) fully participated in practice Thursday and even got time at kick returner, ESPN 1070 am Indianapolis reports.

Cain's return from an ACL tear he suffered last August continues to advance faster than anticipated. Cain did more on the first day of camp than was expected as the Colts must feel confident in his health if he's being given reps in the return game. Last spring, GM Chris Ballard even suggested that Cain may not be his usual self until midway through the 2019 campaign. He's a player to watch in Colts camp as he could be a viable contender for a role in the offense even amid a deep receiving corps if he's fully healthy.