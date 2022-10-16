Jackson won't return to Sunday's game against the Jaguars after sustaining a quad injury, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.
Prior to his exit from the contest, Jackson logged 12 carries for 42 yards and a TD and caught all 10 of his targets for 79 yards. With fellow running backs Jonathan Taylor (ankle) and Nyheim Hines (concussion) out Sunday, Jackson led the Colts' Week 6 rushing attack, but now his status will need to be monitored in advance of next weekend's game against the Titans.
