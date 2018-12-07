Ebron (illness) took part in Friday's practice, according to Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis.

Ebron missed the last two days of practice because of his ailment, but it appears he was feeling good enough to get back on the field for the Colts' final session of the week. His participation alone puts him on track to suit up in Week 14, but his official status will be revealed after Friday's practice wraps up.