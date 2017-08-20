Colts' Frank Gore: Two carries Saturday
Gore rushed twice for four yards in Saturday's preseason Week 2 loss to the Cowboys.
Gore played into the third drive before giving way to Robert Turbin. The veteran likely would have been removed earlier if the offense had been able to pick up a first down prior to his departure. Remarkably, the starting running back job is still Gore's to lose at age 34.
