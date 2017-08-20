Play

Colts' Frank Gore: Two carries Saturday

Gore rushed twice for four yards in Saturday's preseason Week 2 loss to the Cowboys.

Gore played into the third drive before giving way to Robert Turbin. The veteran likely would have been removed earlier if the offense had been able to pick up a first down prior to his departure. Remarkably, the starting running back job is still Gore's to lose at age 34.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories