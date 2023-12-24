Minshew completed 20 of 37 passes for 201 yards with no touchdowns and one interception in the Colts' 29-10 loss to the Falcons on Sunday. He also rushed four times for 31 yards.

Minshew was working particularly shorthanded considering pass-catching back Zack Moss (arm) and top receiver Michael Pittman (concussion/shoulder) were both unavailable. In that context, Minshew put together some serviceable numbers, although he wasn't as efficient as in other games this season. Minshew also failed to throw a touchdown for the first time in four contests, but he should have a solid chance at better numbers in a Week 17 home matchup against a shaky Raiders defense on New Year's Eve, especially if he can get Pittman back into the lineup.