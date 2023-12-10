Minshew completed 26 of 39 passes for 240 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the Colts' 34-14 loss to the Bengals on Sunday. He also rushed twice for five yards and threw a two-point conversion pass.
Minshew put together his usual reasonably solid numbers, finishing with his third straight productive effort through the air. Minshew connected with Mo Alie-Cox for his only touchdown pass, a two-yard toss late in the first half. The veteran signal-caller connected with eight different targets overall, and he'll aim to continue his current stretch of strong play against the Steelers in Week 15 home matchup on Saturday afternoon.
