Minshew completed 15 of 23 passes for 224 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Raiders.

He added three rushing yards on two carries. Minshew and the Colts leaned on their running game after taking a 14-3 lead into halftime, limiting the quarterback's production, but he did help pad that lead with a 58-yard TD strike to Alec Pierce late in the second quarter. Indianapolis remains in a three-way tie atop the AFC South with Jacksonville and Houston, and as a result Minshew could be asked to do a lot more in Week 18's tilt against the Texans with a potential division title on the line.