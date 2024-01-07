Minshew completed 13 of 24 pass attempts for 141 yards and added one carry for nine yards in Saturday's 23-19 loss to the Texans.

It was the third start this season in which Minshew did not score a touchdown, resulting in a mediocre fantasy performance to close out the regular season. The Colts' charismatic quarterback did a good job of protecting the football Saturday, which afforded Jonathan Taylor (ankle) the opportunity to post a monstrous rushing line (30/188/1) despite the losing effort. Minshew accrued 3,305 passing yards with 15 touchdowns and 14 turnovers while appearing in 17 games (13 starts) replacing injured rookie starter Anthony Richardson (shoulder). The latter underwent successful shoulder surgery and is lined up to start for the Colts in 2024, leaving Minshew -- an unrestricted free agent -- a likely target for teams in need of a veteran signal-caller this upcoming offseason.