Sheard (knee) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Coach Frank Reich said Sheard's progress is encouraging, but he's still not ready to return to practice as he recovers from knee surgery. It appears the veteran defensive end has a chance to play in Sunday's game versus the Titans. Sheard will first need to practice in some capacity by Friday.

