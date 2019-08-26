Coach Frank Reich expressed his confidence in Brissett during a Monday press conference in the wake of Andrew Luck's retirement, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports. "We are in good hands with Jacoby Brissett as our starting quarterback," Reich noted.

Brissett has a full season as the team's starter under his belt, as he filled in for Luck in 2017, en route to logging 3,098 passing yards and a 13:7 TD:INT to go along with 63 carries for 260 yards and four rushing scores. While he's not the passer Luck is and therefore not expected to come close to replicating the numbers of the player he replaces, it's reasonable to expect Brissett to put up more production this time around, protected by a strong offensive line and bolstered by a solid supporting cast that includes the likes of T.Y Hilton, Devin Funchess, Marlon Mack and tight ends Eric Ebron and Jack Doyle.