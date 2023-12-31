Brissett (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

On Wednesday, head coach Ron Rivera named Brissett the Commanders' starting quarterback for Week 17 after the veteran signal-caller replaced Sam Howell for the second game in a row last weekend and nearly led Washington to a come-from-behind victory in an eventual 30-28 loss to the Jets. Unfortunately for Brissett, he'll have to wait until at least Week 18 against the Cowboys to make his first start, as he told the team Thursday that he was dealing with tightness in his hamstring and was then a limited participant in Friday's practice before carrying a questionable tag into the weekend. Brissett didn't show enough improvement in a pregame workout to give it a go Sunday, so he'll be inactive as the emergency third quarterback while Howell sticks as the Commanders' starter and the newly signed Jake Fromm serves as the No. 2 signal-caller.