Brissett (hamstring) was a full practice participant Thursday.

With a full practice under his belt, Brissett looks to be in the clear to play in the season finale versus the Cowboys this weekend after the hamstring injury prevented him from making what would have been his first start of the season Week 17 versus the 49ers. After Brissett was made inactive for that contest, Sam Howell stepped in to make his 16th start of the season and will continue to direct the offense in Sunday's finale, even though the former is seemingly healthy enough to play. Though he'll close out the 2023 campaign without having made a start, Brissett could still draw consideration for a starting job as he heads to the open market this offseason. After an impressive showing as a fill-in starter in Cleveland in 2022 before Deshaun Watson returned from suspension, Brissett continued to excel over his three relief appearances behind Howell in 2023, completing 18 of 23 pass attempts for 224 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions while adding 19 yards on three carries.