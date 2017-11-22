Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Progressing through concussion protocol
Coach Chuck Pagano indicated Wednesday that Brissett is in the non-contact portion of the NFL's concussion protocol, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.
The report also notes that Brissett is in line to have some controlled contact after Thursday's practice. Per Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star, Brissett will be evaluated by an independent neurologist after he works on Thursday and it's likely the QB will be medically cleared at that time. Assuming that's the case, Brissett will be on track to start Sunday's game against the Titans.
More News
-
Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Expected to play against Tennessee•
-
Colts' Jacoby Brissett: In concussion protocol•
-
Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Throws two long touchdowns to Hilton•
-
Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Slated to fill in for Luck for rest of season•
-
Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Tosses two TDs•
-
Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Struggles in shutout Sunday•
-
What You Missed: QB change in Denver
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
SportsLine: Start Lewis, sit Cook
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Stream Dalton, Kroft in Week 12
Heath Cummings says Andy Dalton and Tyler Kroft are the gems of Week 12 streamers
-
Podcast: Who to add this week
Andy Dalton, Corey Coleman and Devontae Booker will be popular waiver wire additions. Who else...
-
Week 12 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Is your trade deadline this week? Our Trade Values Chart will help you cut a deal to help you...