Coach Chuck Pagano indicated Wednesday that Brissett is in the non-contact portion of the NFL's concussion protocol, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

The report also notes that Brissett is in line to have some controlled contact after Thursday's practice. Per Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star, Brissett will be evaluated by an independent neurologist after he works on Thursday and it's likely the QB will be medically cleared at that time. Assuming that's the case, Brissett will be on track to start Sunday's game against the Titans.