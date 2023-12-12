Colts head coach Shane Steichen said Tuesday that he's not expecting Woods (hamstring) to return from injured reserve this season, Nate Atkins of The Indianapolis Star reports.

As a rookie last season, Woods was part of the Colts' three-headed committee at tight end, finishing the campaign with 25 catches for 312 yards and three touchdowns on 40 targets in 15 games. He was expected to stake a claim to a larger share of the snaps at tight end in his second season, but he's struggled to move past a hamstring injury that first cropped up during OTAs in the spring. He's suffered multiple setbacks in his recovery in the ensuing months and now looks set to have his sophomore season wiped out entirely. The Colts have continued to take a committee approach to tight end throughout the 2023 season, with none of Kylen Granson, Drew Ogletree, Will Mallory or Mo Alie-Cox having cleared a 65 percent snap share in any game.