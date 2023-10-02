Colts head coach Shane Steichen said Monday that Woods (hamstring) will remain on injured reserve this week, implying that the tight end won't be activated ahead of Sunday's game against the Titans, Nate Atkins of The Indianapolis Star reports.

After missing the requisite four games following his placement on IR on Aug. 30, Woods is first eligible to make his season debut this weekend. While it's unclear where exactly Woods stands in his recovery from the hamstring injury, Steichen's comments suggests that the 24-year-old isn't quite ready to practice. Whenever Woods gets the green light to practice, the Colts would then have a 21-day window to evaluate him for a return to the 53-man roster. While Woods remains on IR, the Colts will continue to lean on a three-man committee of Kylen Granson, Andrew Ogletree and Mo Alie-Cox at tight end.