Woods aggravated his hamstring injury recently and may soon be placed on injured reserve, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

The hamstring has bothered Woods since spring and kept him off the field for the entire preseason. His likely absence for the first few games of the regular season leaves the Colts with a TE committee comprised of Kylen Granson, Mo Alie-Cox, Andrew Ogletree and Will Mallory -- at least three of those guys figure to take snaps on offense Week 1 against Jacksonville.