Woods (hamstring) looks healthy in a recent workout video he posted, according to James Boyd of The Athletic.

The 2022 third-round pick had a promising rookie season with 25 catches for 312 yards and three touchdowns on 40 targets while splitting TE snaps with Mo Alie-Cox and Kylen Granson. There was some thought Woods would take on a larger role in second pro season, but then he injured his left hamstring in training camp and didn't get it right until the middle of the season, at which point his right hamstring started to bother him and kept him on injured reserve for the rest of the season. Woods is one of the tallest tight ends in the league (6-7) and ran a 4.61-second 40-yard dash at 259 pounds at the 2022 NFL Combine.