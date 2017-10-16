Play

The Colts have listed Bostic (calf) as active for Monday's tilt versus the Titans.

Bostic was a DNP for Saturday's practice after logging full practices earlier in the week, but it looks like the Colts were just exercising caution with 26-year-old linebacker. He will look to improve on the 40 tackles he has accumulated thus far on the season in Monday night's game.

