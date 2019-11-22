Williams rushed 26 times for 104 yards and a touchdown and brought in all three targets for 17 yards in the Colts' 20-17 loss to the Texans on Thursday.

As expected, Williams got a legitimate opportunity to fill Marlon Mack's (hand) lead-back role, and he proved capable of the responsibility with a gutsy showing versus an active Texans front. Williams' long gain on the night was his 13-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, so he worked for what he got on the majority of his carries. With Mack potentially out again in Week 13 versus the Titans, Williams could certainly be in line for another hefty workload in that Dec. 1 matchup against Tennessee.