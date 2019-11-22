Colts' Jonathan Williams: Shows well as lead back in loss
Williams rushed 26 times for 104 yards and a touchdown and brought in all three targets for 17 yards in the Colts' 20-17 loss to the Texans on Thursday.
As expected, Williams got a legitimate opportunity to fill Marlon Mack's (hand) lead-back role, and he proved capable of the responsibility with a gutsy showing versus an active Texans front. Williams' long gain on the night was his 13-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, so he worked for what he got on the majority of his carries. With Mack potentially out again in Week 13 versus the Titans, Williams could certainly be in line for another hefty workload in that Dec. 1 matchup against Tennessee.
More News
-
Colts' Jonathan Williams: On track to fill starting role•
-
Colts' Jonathan Williams: Tabbed to help replace Mack•
-
Colts' Jonathan Williams: Tops 100 yards on ground•
-
Colts' Jonathan Williams: Gets two carries•
-
Colts' Jonathan Williams: Healthy scratch Week 4•
-
Colts' Jonathan Williams: Full speed ahead•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 12 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 12, identifying risky plays,...
-
TNF preview, injury report updates
There are plenty of question marks on the injury report in Week 12, beginning with a Thursday...
-
Week 12 TE Preview: Start Walker?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 12, including how he's handling...
-
WR Preview: Play Hilton if he plays?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 12, including...