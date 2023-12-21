Williams (concussion) didn't practice Thursday.
Williams was elevated from the practice squad for the first time this season ahead of Sunday's 28-20 loss to the Rams, briefly benefitting from Brian Robinson's hamstring injury. Williams got one carry on 13 snaps before entering concussion protocol, and he's now in danger of missing a matchup with the Jets on Sunday.
