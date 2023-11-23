Williams (coach's decision) is inactive Thursday against the Cowboys.
Williams was elevated from the practice squad Wednesday as insurance for Antonio Gibson (toe), who was considered questionable to play. However, Gibson will suit up against Dallas and Williams will now be the odd man out in the Commanders' backfield.
