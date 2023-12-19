Williams (concussion) reverted to the Commanders' practice squad Monday.

Williams operated behind Antonio Gibson in Sunday's loss to the Rams with Brian Robinson (hamstring) unavailable. The running back lost two yards on his only carry while failing to reel in a target over 13 offensive snaps before exiting with a concussion. Depending how quickly he's able to clear protocols, he could be an option for an elevation in Week 16 against the Jets.