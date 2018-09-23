Colts' Jordan Wilkins: Bottled up
Wilkins ran for 19 yards on six carries and added a yard on two catches during Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Eagles.
Wilkins went up against Philly's stout front and took some lumps, failing to get more than five yards in any of his six carries while starting in place of Marlon Mack (foot/hamstring). It might sound counter-intuitive, but Wilkins has actually been more effective with Mack in the lineup, having averaged 6.1 yards per rush in Week 2 with Mack active and just under three yards per carry in Weeks 1 and 3 with Mack out. If that's going to continue to be the case, Wilkins and the Colts need Mack back for next weekend's game against Houston. Having Andrew Luck as the team's leading rusher, as he was on Sunday, is not a recipe for success.
