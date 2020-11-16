Wilkins had eight carries for 28 yards in Thursday's win over Tennessee. He played on 14 of the offense's 70 snaps, compared to 17 snaps for Jonathan Taylor and 39 snaps for Nyheim Hines.

Taylor got the starting assignment at running back, but the backfield was again a time share with Hines getting the most snaps after a few big plays. With Taylor failing to secure the majority of playing time after given the chance after Marlon Mack was injured, the Indy backfield remains unclear how playing time will be divided heading into Week 11.