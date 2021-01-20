The Colts activated Wilkins (undisclosed) from the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, per the NFL's official transactions report.

Wilkins missed Indianapolis' final two games of 2020 after being placed on the COVID-19 list, but he's now eligible to return to all team facilities. Through 15 regular-season games in 2020, Wilkins logged 84 carries for 308 yards and a touchdown while also securing 12 of 16 targets for 105 yards.