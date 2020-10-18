site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: colts-justin-houston-active-against-bengals | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Colts' Justin Houston: Active against Bengals
By
RotoWire Staff
Oct 18, 2020
at
11:51 am ET 1 min read
Houston (hip) is active Week 6 against Cincinnati.
The health of the Indianapolis defensive line was a big question mark heading into Sunday's matchup, but both Houston and fellow defensive end Denico Autry (ankle/knee) will end up on the active roster.
More News
2D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
4D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
28D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
30D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
09/14/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
09/11/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 6 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 4 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read