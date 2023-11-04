Houston (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.
The veteran linebacker suffered a hamstring injury during the Panthers' Week 8 win over the Texans, and he was unable to practice all throughout the week. Houston will be forced to miss Carolina's next four games, with his earliest possible return coming in Week 13. Amare Barno is expected to see an increased workload on the Panthers' defense until Houston returns to the field.
