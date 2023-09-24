Houston (calf) has been deemed active ahead of Sunday's game against Seattle.
Houston dealt with a calf injury during the leadup to Sunday's Week 3 contest for Carolina. However, this won't keep him from suiting up for the third game in a row to begin the season. Houston totaled four tackles and 0.5 sacks over the first two games of the season.
