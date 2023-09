Houston (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, but coach Frank Reich expects him to play, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Coming off of a Week 2 in which he recorded half of a sack and one QB hit against Derek Carr, Houston has been limited by a calf injury in practice. The 34-year-old has logged 57 percent of the snaps through two games and will now get a juicy date against a Seahawks offensive line missing both of its starting tackles.