Houston (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Colts.
Houston was unable to practice in any capacity throughout the week after hurting his hamstring in the Week 8 win over the Texans. The veteran linebacker's next chance to play will come Thursday against the Bears, though the short turnaround will make it challenging for Houston to recover from his soft-tissue injury in time to suit up for Week 10.
