Houston (hamstring) was waived by the Panthers on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Houston requested the release, according to Darrin Gant of the team's official site. The 34-year-old is now hoping to find himself on a contenders roster before the 2023 campaign comes to an end after the veteran linebacker joined Carolina as a free agent this offseason to play for his former coach, Frank Reich, who was fired earlier this season. Houston's time with the Panthers will end with seven games played, nine tackles and 0.5 sacks.