Houston (hamstring) agreed to a contract with the Dolphins on Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

The 34-year-old edge rusher previously appeared in seven games with Carolina this season, tallying a half-sack and nine tackles before he was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring strain in early November and then getting granted his release Dec. 19. Now presumably back to full health, Houston could be thrust into a significant role in Miami's wild-card matchup with the Chiefs on Saturday with the Dolphins' depth on the edge having been decimated in recent weeks. With the team's top three pass rushers -- Jaelan Phillips (Achilles), Bradley Chubb (knee) and Andrew Van Ginkel (foot) -- all lost for the season, look for Miami to rely heavily on Houston and fellow veteran outside linebacker Melvin Ingram to generate pressure on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.