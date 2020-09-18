Houston (calf) is considered questionable for Sunday's game versus the Vikings.
Houston was unable to practice Thursday or Friday, but he didn't practice the Friday leading up to Week 1 and still managed to record two tackles and a sack against the Jaguars. There shouldn't be too much concern about his status heading into Week 2, but it's worth checking on his status at game time before plugging him into fantasy lineups.
More News
-
Colts' Justin Houston: Gets sack in season opener•
-
Colts' Justin Houston: Ready to rock Sunday•
-
Colts' Justin Houston: Back to work Wednesday•
-
Colts' Justin Houston: Sustains neck injury•
-
Colts' Justin Houston: Tallies sack and forced fumble•
-
Colts' Justin Houston: Sack streak comes to an end•