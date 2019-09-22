Colts' Marlon Mack: Playing Sunday
Mack (calf) is active for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.
The statuses of both Mack and top wideout T.Y. Hilton (quadriceps) were muddled heading into Sunday after injuries limited the duo in practice this week, but the two playmakers received the green light to play upon making it through pregame warmups without incident. Mack enters the Week 3 contest at less than optimal health, but the Colts haven't provided any clear indication his workload will be impacted because of it. The 23-year-old handled 20-plus carries in both of the first two games of the season and has played 71.8 percent of the Colts' offensive snaps.
