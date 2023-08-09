The Cardinals placed Mack (Achilles) on injured reserve Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

While running into the right flat at Tuesday's practice, Mack attempted to haul in a pass and lost his footing. He required assistance to get to the locker room, and after undergoing tests, it was revealed Wednesday that he sustained a torn left Achilles. He previously tore his right Achilles in the 2020 season opener, which kept him sidelined until Week 2 of 2021. Considering the nature of the current health concern, Mack will miss the upcoming campaign, leaving Keaontay Ingram (abdomen), Corey Clement, Ty'Son Williams and Emari Demercado as the Cardinals' reserve running backs behind No. 1 option James Conner.