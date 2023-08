Mack had a workout with Arizona on Thursday, Howard Balzer of GoPHNX.com reports.

After spending his first five seasons with the Colts, Mack played six games for the Broncos in the 2022 season and two with the 49ers. The latter placed him on injured reserve in January due to a hamstring injury. His workout with the Cardinals indicates his health is back up to par. There are currently five runningbacks on Arizona's roster, so it remains to be seen if he will get an opportunity.