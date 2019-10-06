Play

Colts' Marlon Mack: Suits up Sunday night

Mack (ankle) is listed as active for Sunday night's game against the Chiefs.

Mack, who was forced out of Week 4's loss to the Raiders, will thus give it a go after practicing fully Friday and evidently progressing favorably through pre-game warm-ups in advance of Sunday night's contest. As long as he avoids any setbacks, Mack is in line to head the Colts' Week 5 backfield, with Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins on hand to serve in change-of pace/complementary roles.

