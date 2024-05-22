Pittman (knee) departed Wednesday's practice early after appearing to injure his knee during a collision in 11-on-11 drills, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Pittman was examined by trainers before limping off the field, and it seems safe to say that his on-field activities for Wednesday's session are over. It shouldn't be long until the Colts release an update about the No. 1 wideout's health, as he's entrenched as the focal point of the passing game after signing a three-year, $70 million contract earlier this offseason. In the meantime, Anthony Richardson will be able to focus on developing chemistry with Josh Downs, Adonai Mitchell and Alec Pierce.