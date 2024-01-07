Pittman corralled five of six targets for 44 yards in Saturday's 23-19 loss to the Texans.

Those deploying Pittman in fantasy were unfortunately charged with a lost fumble on the final play of regulation when the Colts were attempting to return a kickoff using multiple laterals. Indianapolis' top wideout still led the club in catches Saturday, ending his 2023 campaign with a new career high of 109 receptions over 16 games. Pittman also set a new high-water mark in yards this year (1,152), but his four touchdowns fell short of the six he scored in 2021. The USC product picked an excellent time to set new career marks, as he will enter the upcoming offseason as an unrestricted free agent.