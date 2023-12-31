Pittman (concussion/shoulder) is slated to play in Sunday's contest against the Raiders, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Pittman has had a winding road through the concussion protocol, getting removed from it before a Week 16 matchup with the Falcons, returning to it after reporting symptoms following the trip to Atlanta and clearing it again this Friday. Still, the Colts made the decision to list him as questionable for Week 17 action just in case. Pittman did tell JJ Stankevitz of the Colts' official site that he feels "great" and "should be ready to roll" this weekend, something that'll be confirmed, one way or another, approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.