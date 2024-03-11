Pittman has agreed to a three-year deal to remain with the Colts, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The team had previously placed its franchise tag on Pittman, but evidently since then the two sides have been working toward a long-term deal. Per Rapoport, the wideout's looming new contract can reach up to $71.5 million and includes $46 million guaranteed. The 26 year-old is coming off a 2023 regular season in which he posted a career-high 109/1,152/4 receiving line on 156 targets in 16 games. With Pittman staying in the fold in 2024 and beyond, the Colts have secured valuable stability at the wide receiver position, a context that will no doubt benefit the development of young franchise QB Anthony Richardson (shoulder).