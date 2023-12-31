Pittman caught five of seven targets for 46 yards in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Raiders.

The Indy passing attack took a back seat to Jonathan Taylor and the ground game, but Pittman still led the team in catches and targets. The fourth-year wideout set new career highs in receptions (104) and receiving yards (1,108) on the season in the process, and with the Colts locked in a three-way tie atop the AFC South, Pittman may need to come up big in Week 18 against the Texans.