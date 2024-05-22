Coach Shane Steichen said Wednesday that Pittman (knee) "should be fine" after he left the practice field early, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.

Steichen said Pittman "just bumped knees" during 11-on-11 drills. The Colts have no incentive to rush Pittman, who's fresh off signing a three-year, $70 million extension, back on the field, so it's possible he misses more of OTAs. Still, the No. 1 wideout ought to have plenty of opportunities to build chemistry with second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson this offseason, as long as his knee injury is indeed only minor. Pittman managed a 109-1152-4 receiving line across 16 games last season despite substandard QB play, so having a healthy Richardson back under center should raise his fantasy ceiling.