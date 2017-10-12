Colts' Nate Hairston: Full participant Thursday
Hairston (quad) was a full participant in practice Thursday.
Hairston missed Sunday's win over the 49ers due to a quad injury but he seems to be back on track as he logged a full practice Thursday. Barring any major setbacks, the defensive back should be ready for Monday's divisional tilt with the Titans.
