Rivers completed 16 of 29 passes for 190 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in Week 4 against Chicago.

The Colts played from ahead for the majority of the contest, meaning Rivers and the passing attack didn't need to be aggressive. Rivers' touchdown came on the team's first offensive possession, when he connected with Mo Alie-Cox for a 13-yard score. From there, Rivers orchestrated four drives that ended with field goals and no more trips to the end zone. One positive is that Rivers has taken care of the ball, throwing zero interceptions in the last two weeks. He should be in for a positive matchup in Week 5, as the Colts take on the Browns.