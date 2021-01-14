Colts GM Chris Ballard plans to speak with Rivers in February, Stephen Holder of The Athletic reports.
Ballard believes Rivers can still play, but it isn't clear the quarterback will want to stick around for another season, nor is it clear the Colts want him back. The 39-year-old put up respectable passing stats in 2020, but he offers nothing as a runner and is well past his prime, so the Colts might shift their focus to finding a younger QB. The team should have a better idea before free agency begins in March.