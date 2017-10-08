Colts' Rashaan Melvin: Ready to play Sunday
Melvin (hamstring/ankle) is active for Sunday's contest against San Francisco.
Melvin was limited in practice throughout the week but he'll give it a go and start in Sunday's tilt. He and fellow starting cornerback Vontae Davis will look to stifle the 49ers passing attack.
