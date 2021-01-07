Ya-Sin (concussion) has been ruled out for Saturday's wild-card matchup against the Bills, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.

The 24-year-old was unavailable Week 17 for a win over Jacksonville, and it's now confirmed he'll miss a second straight game to kick off January. It should come as no surprise that Ya-Sin will be unable to suit up for the wild-card round, having been unable to register even a limited practice session this week. Veteran cornerback TJ Carrie may resultantly have to be relied upon in a more integral defensive role against the Bills.