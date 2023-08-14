Harrison is signing a one-year contract with the Colts on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Harrison spent the last three seasons of his career in Cleveland, ultimately seeing his role lessen in 2022, with just 246 defensive snaps in 16 contests, versus 559 in 2021, while only playing 12 games. He'll work to provide strong depth at safety for Indianapolis, as Julian Blackmon (hamstring) and Rodney Thomas (toe) continue to remain sidelined by their injuries.