The Colts signed Harrison to their active roster Tuesday.

The 26-year-old safety had spent the entire season up to this point on the Colts' practice squad. Harrison has appeared in 67 games for the Jaguars and Browns throughout his six-year career, recording 223 total tackles, including nine tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks, while also recording 23 pass deflections. The Alabama product's signing is likely in response to Indianapolis waiving Shaquille Leonard on Tuesday.